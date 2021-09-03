Hugh Jackman’s new Reminiscence film turned out to be a huge failure



memories Under normal circumstances, it would have become a blockbuster movie that dominated the box office for several weeks. It is a completely original concept, written and directed by Westworld-maker Lisa Gioia is making her directorial debut with this film.

The film has a starring role for actor Hugh Jackman As an Army Veteran. He lives in post-apocalyptic Miami, where he owns a small business. In doing so, it allows people to relive the memories of their choice, until a mysterious woman turns her entire existence upside down and implicates it in a grand conspiracy.

massive launch

Unfortunately the film does not appear to be a success. Indeed, it debuted with a very disappointing result at the box office.

memories It was released in the United States with a box office of less than $ 2 million in three days. This made the film the worst three-day appearance for a film that was screened in 3,000 cinemas in the country.

And not only that, the rest of the world has earned just over $ 3.5 million, which means memories Its gross income is only $ 5.5 million.

Given a budget of $ 53-68 million, this is very disappointing and the film still has a long way to go before recouping the budget.

This, of course, is partly due to the coronavirus. The delta variant is more contagious than previous COVID-19 variants and ensures audiences don’t go to the movies too quickly. Regardless, the question is how much do people care under normal circumstances, but there is obviously no answer to that.