Hugh Jackman’s New York abode just hit the market for $39 million

After more than a decade, the showman Hugh Jackman has decided to lower the curtain on his old triplex in New York City.

The Australian actor who recently returned to Broadway in the performance of The Music Manbought the luxurious West Village triple with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for $21 million in 2008according to the records.

Now the two-time Tony Award winner has put the five-bedroom property up for sale with the Corcoran Group for $38.9 million.

The 11-square-foot abode is located in a tower known as 176 Perry Streetwhich was designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier. To top it off, it is the only apartment in the building that has interiors created by the same architect.

Starting on the eighth floor, there is a giant rec room with a terrace overlooking the Hudson River, along with four en-suite bedrooms and a library that could be used as a fifth guest bedroom.

At the heart of the ninth floor is a double-height great room with window walls and stunning views of the western sunset over the Hudson and New York Harbor. On the same floor there is access to a gourmet kitchen, a dining room that doubles as a gallery and a home office, as well as a gas fireplace to keep the place warm on winter days.

The tenth floor is entirely dedicated to the luxurious master suite. It includes a luxurious bathroom with two sinks, spa, sauna and dressing rooms, as well as a study and an exercise area because Hugh Jackman needs to exercise to play heroes like Wolverine.

Each of the three floors has an accompanying terrace, of course, and they are all connected by a sculptural spiral staircase.

In terms of amenities, the condo has a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 24-hour doorman, and concierge services. The restaurant perry street of Jean-Georges Vongerichten it is conveniently located within the building.

Added to that is total privacy, since the condominium only has 10 departmentssome of them belonging to celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Ian Schranger.

Note previously published in Robb Report US, written by Rachel Cormack