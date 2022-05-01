Hugo Beras leaves the district mayor’s office to focus on the Transport Cabinet

Santo Domingo, DR.

The executive director of the Transportation Cabinet, Hugo Beras Goico, resigned from his role as general secretary of the Mayor’s Office of the National District, to fulfill their new duties.

The communicator was appointed last February 18, under decree 26-22 as executive director of the Transport Cabinet.

Beras confirmed the information to Listín Diario, assuring that is still linked to the mayor, Carolina Mejía and to the mobility projects that are carried out in the National District.

“It’s just that you remember that I went to the Transportation Cabinet and that’s why I had to leave ADN, but I’m still linked to the Mayor and all the mobility plans for the City,” he explained in conversation with Listin.

Hugo Beras He held the role of Secretary General of the National District Mayor’s Office since April 24, 2020, the date on which Mayor Mejía took office.

The Transportation Cabinet was created on May 18, 2021, by decree 328-21.

From the general secretariat of the council, he promoted the conversion of dozens of streets in Santo Domingo into one-way roads and leaves in the pipeline the most ambitious initiatives of that mobility plan: converting Winston Churchil and Abraham Lincoln avenues into “road pairs”, with functionality in only direction of direction.