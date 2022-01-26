Hugo Boss launches rebranding with Khaby Lame and Kendall Jenner

New style, new graphics and new faces for Hugo Boss. The brand of Valentino changes the logos of the two main lines, Boss and Hugo, after fifty years in which it had always kept the same design. Now the sales method, the store concept and omnichannel messaging are changing, all aimed at a more casual and playful aesthetic, while remaining faithful to the codes of excellence of the two brands. And to celebrate this new step of the company, Hugo Boss has thickened its brand image with some of the most popular profiles on the web, cinema and sport, who will be ambassadors for the maison in the #Beyourownboss ss 2022 campaign, with shots of the I photograph Mikael Jansson.

There are the second most followed profile of TikTok Khaby Lame and the supermodel and entrepreneur Kendall Jennerand always in fashion, another super model, Haley Bieber and the Puerto Rican colleague Joan Smalls. Then the South Korean actor with more followers in the country than him, Lee Min-ho and the rapper and record producer Future. But above all, many faces from the world of sport. The English boxing champion Anthony Joshuathe Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini And Alica SchmidtGerman sprinter.

«With the brand refresh and these new campaigns, we are ushering in a completely new era for Boss and Hugo. Our goal is to excite new audiences and make them fans of our brands. Both campaigns are therefore an important step to further increase the relevance of Boss and Hugo and to achieve our goal of becoming one of the top 100 most relevant brands in the years to come, “he says. Daniel GriederCEO of Hugo Boss.

Together with #Beyourownboss, the brand also presented the #Howdoyouugo campaign, also shot by photographer Mikael Jansson, starring the supermodel from South Sudan Adut Akech and boyfriend Saint JhnAmerican rapper and record producer, then the rapper Big Matthew and the actress Maddie Ziegler. (All rights reserved)



