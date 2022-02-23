Hugo Chávez and Odebrecht financed former Peruvian president Humala, says prosecutor on trial

The Peruvian prosecutor’s office accused former President Ollanta Humala and his wife on Tuesday of having received illicit money from the government of Hugo Chávez in Venezuela and from the Brazilian company Odebrecht for his 2006 and 2011 campaigns, during the second day of the trial against the former president.

“It will be shown that Ollanta Humala and Nadine Heredia received illicit money from the Venezuelan government through former President Hugo Chávez and also from Brazil, from a corrupt company like Odebrecht,” said the prosecutor in the case, Germán Juárez, when he began to expose their allegations.

The couple is accused of the crime of aggravated money laundering, for which the prosecution has requested 20 years in prison for Humala and 26 years for Heredia.

The requested penalty is greater for Heredia because it includes the crime of concealment of funds.

The couple is accused of receiving illegal contributions of three million dollars from Odebrecht in 2011, According to Peruvian prosecutors, the former number one of the Brazilian company, Marcelo Odebrecht.

These deliveries would have come at the request of then Brazilian President Lula: “It was a request from the Workers’ Party, because there was a similar ideology between Lula da Silva and Ollanta Humala,” said the prosecutor.

He also maintained that the Brazilian company OAS irregularly contributed at least 300,000 dollars, on the second day of the process, which began the day before and is expected to last for months.

In the case of Venezuela, the prosecution’s thesis, which dates back to 2015, is that the money was sent in 2006 “by the late former president Hugo Chávez through bank transfers with the Kayzamak investment company.”

The amounts from Caracas would be at least $200,000.

Humala, 59, and his wife, 45, already spent nine months in preventive detention in 2017-2018 for this case. Both deny the accusations.

Only the prosecutor intervened in Tuesday’s session. The next one will be March 3.

This is the first formal accusation against a former Peruvian president who comes to trial for the Odebrecht scandal, which admitted in 2016 to doling out tens of millions of dollars in Peru in bribes and illegal campaign donations since the turn of the 21st century.

Humala (2011-2016) is the first of a total of four presidents to go to trial for the Odebrecht corruption plot in Peru.

The hearing is broadcast live on television and is virtual due to the restrictions by covid-19 in closed spaces in force in Peru, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic with some 210,000 deaths and 3.5 million infections.