Hugo Maradona died, he was Diego’s brother. Death occurred at home, cardiac arrest

Hugo Maradona, brother of Diego Armando Maradona, died today, December 28 for cardiac arrest. The death – Fanpage.it learns from health sources – occurred at 11.50 this morning. The man, 52, lived in the Flegrean area, in the municipality of Monte di Procida, province of Naples M.; he died in his home, the 118 rescuers arrived on the spot who could only ascertain his death. Hugo’s death comes just over a year after that of Diego Armando, which took place on November 25, 2020 in Argentina. A few months ago there was talk of Hugo for his candidacy, which was later vanish, at the Naples City Council, in the lists of the center-right candidate Catello Maresca.

The Maradona brothers and their father “Don Diego”

Hugo Maradona, football career in the shadow of Diego

Diego’s younger brother, such as “D10s” and like the other brother Raul, said Lalo, Hugo embarked on a football career at a very young age: at 18 he was bought by Napoli himself, fresh champion of Italy, who turned it on loan to Ascoli. The two also played as opponents, but Hugo’s career then took other paths: Rayo Vallecano in Spain, then experiences in Austria and Japan, before returning to Naples and devoting himself to youth football.

Hugo Maradona and his wife Paola Morra

In the past years Hugo Maradona had also coached the Boys Quarto: he, unlike his brother Diego, could afford “the luxury” of living in Naples and roaming freely, despite the heavy surname and the incredible resemblance to his brother. Married in Bacoli in 2016 with Paola Morra, Hugo was a frequent visitor to provincial stadiums to observe emerging young people.

In 2018 the hospitalization and thanks to the doctors

In 2018 Hugo underwent a check-up at the Santa Maria delle Grazie hospital in Pozzuoli, where he also underwent a surgery considered “routine”. Immediately after, Hugo sent a letter of thanks to the doctors of the hospital, which the Local Health Authority Napoli 2 Nord then published on their social profiles. “My deepest thanks to them,” Hugo concluded at the bottom of the letter.

“Diego was a second father”

Last year, the deceased former footballer remembered his brother moved: “He was a second father. Now he is with mum and dad.” On live television link, Hugo Maradona also recalled how Diego had had “all the problems in the world, he hurt himself, but Diego was a good person”, also adding that shortly after “we should have met at Christmas” .