Hugo Maradona died in Naples: a cardiac arrest was fatal for Diego Armando’s brother

He died just over a year after his brother Diego Armando. TO Naples, the city that had made his brother king and where he himself had decided to stay and live forever. For Hugo Maradona A cardiac arrest was fatal: he was 52 years old, he lived in the Flegrean area, a Mountain of Procida, in the province of Naples. The brother of the pibe de oro died in his home. There news of death was confirmed by sources close to Hugo’s family, who leaves behind his wife Paola and 3 children. Maradona had been in the process of taking on the role of leaders this summer Naples capital, in coalition with the center-right mayoral candidate Catello Maresca.

“A kind and respectable person, we have been proud to have had it here on ours territory, in our community “. Thus the mayor of Monte di Procida, Peppe Apulian, commented on the news of the death of Hugo Maradona, who, as mentioned, had lived for several years in the small town of Campi Flegrei, in the hamlet Miliscola almost on the border with the municipality of Bacoli. “I got to know him – said Pugliese – even if he has always led a long life reserved and we have always respected its spaces. He chose a beautiful neighborhood where he benefited from one great calm“. “Bacoli clings to the pain of the family” the mayor of Bacoli (Naples) wrote on Facebook, Josi Gerardo Della Ragione, which in 2016 celebrated the civil wedding between Hugo Maradona and his wife Paola. “It was an exciting and happy day,” recalls the Bacolese mayor. BY Hugo Maradona, he added, “I will remember simplicity. He was always among the people. And he had become a son of the Phlegraean community. I will remember his family tales of his beloved brother, Diego. May she rest in peace”.

There SSC Napoli for his part, he expressed his condolences for the death of Diego’s younger brother: “The president Aurelio De Laurentiis, the vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, the managers, the technical staff, the squad and all the SSc Napoli gather around the Maradona family and join the pain for the disappearance by Hugo ”, reads a note from the company.