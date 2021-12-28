Hugo Maradona died, struck down by a heart attack a year after his brother Diego

AGI – Cardiac arrest, probably due to a heart attack, at home, in Monte di Procida, in the Neapolitan area: Hugo Hérnan Maradona, Diego’s 52-year-old brother, died almost a year after the Pibe de Oro.

Footballer until 1999 between Italy, Austria, Spain, Argentina and Japan then briefly coach, he had also tried the path of politics, with an announced candidacy in the last administrative in Naples in the lists that supported the candidate for mayor Catello Maresca. Candidacy then vanish for citizenship issues.

Younger brother of Diego Armano and Raul, a footballer like the two of them, has had a sporting career with ups and downs, also playing in 1987 in the Argentina under 16 national team in the World Cup in China.

Nicknamed ‘el Turk’, at 18 he was bought by Napoli, who gave him on loan to Ascoli, then in Serie A, where he played in 1988 and then again from 1992 to 1994.

As a midfielder, he served in Spain from 1988 to 1990 (Rayo Vallecano), and had experiences in Austria in the 1990/91 championship (Rapid Vienna), in Venezuela, and Japan (Avispa Fukuoka and Consoladole Sapporo), between 1994 and 1998, before returning to Naples to coach football teams youth like the Boys of Quarto, the Mariano Keller and the Real Parete. In 2016 he married Paola Morra.

Hugo Maradona he was also known to Napoli fans and ultras. Several times he had attended Napoli’s matches in the corners and was well known by the Azzurri ultras.

“I miss Diego very much, I miss his phone calls, hearing his voice. It reassured me to talk to him”, he said, interviewed on the anniversary of his brother’s death on November 25th. “I try to bring football to the poorest neighborhoods – he added – I like Naples and I try to do something for the city”.

His political commitment was born from this too, which he wanted to materialize by arriving in the city council following the former anticamorra prosecutor in a list set up by Enzo Rivellini, former municipal and regional councilor close to FdI.

“I have to give the children hours of happiness with football, I don’t do politics in the strict sense. I’m neither right nor left”, he explained at the time. In that competition, Hugo Maradona, who on the field he had also found himself against his brother Diego, found himself on the opposite side of his nephew, Diego jr., supporter of Maresca’s opponent, Gaetano Manfredi, now mayor. But the lack of Italian citizenship prevented him from competing with the polls.

The memory

“Hugo was born in Argentina, but like Maradona he was a real Neapolitan”. It is in the memory of Massimo Vignati, the Neapolitan ‘brother’ of Diego, son of the housekeeper of the Pibe de oro Lucia and of the keeper of the changing rooms of the San Paolo stadium, Saverio, that Hugo Hernan relives.

“Hugo died also because he never got over the mourning for the loss of his brother – Massimo tells AGI – such a painful end, a bond suddenly broken. Even if the body and not the soul are gone. we always talked about it “.