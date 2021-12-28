Hugo Maradona, the moving memory of his niece Gianinna

New mourning for the Maradona family, who after losing Diego just over a year ago, today mourns the death of Hugo, the brother of the Pibe de Oro. Gianinna Maradona, Diego’s daughter, posted a moving memory on Instagram of her uncle Hugo, very close to Diego and his other male brother Lalo: “Not today, perhaps in a while, does the inexplicable of life itself accept the unacceptable – writes the daughter of Diego Maradona on social media – the youngest of the three, my godfather, the most rebellious, the one who has always lived far away, Nicole’s father, Thiago and Melina, who I went to see in Japan as a birthday present because he played with it, who introduced me to Pochacco, Badtz-Maru and Hello Kitty, karaoke buddy, who gave me sushi for the first time, who banned me forever from Snoopy after telling me it was mold, the fiercest fighter if he saw me with a boy. I keep remembering so much. Our butts and our beers, the boxes for me to give to my son, my complaints with laughter, telling you he was only 8 years old, the Olivos clinic together, talking to each other with his eyes. I always keep our complicity and our laughter, our discussions and face-to-face speeches. Always far away, but close, you abandoned me before leaving the earth, but I wanted to give you an extra hug. I understand you. Have a good trip Godfather, hug him tightly for me. Happy reunion! I love them!“. Clearly, in the final of the moving memory, also the reference to father Diego Maradona, who died on 25 November 2020.