Hugo Pérez acknowledges lawsuit with FESFUT: “There are players who ask me not to call them”

Prior to the El Salvador vs. Canada match, the players threatened not to play the match due to problems with the FESFUT. The national team’s strategist, Hugo Pérez acknowledged the dispute between both parties, however, he admitted that sometimes he does not share the same opinion as the footballers.

During an interview he gave to ‘El Gráfico’, Pérez assured that the issue between the El Salvador Football Federation and the footballers has not been resolvedbut it has nothing to do with economics, as previously stated.

Pérez also assured that Hugo Carillo, president of the FESFUT, fulfilled the promised economic prizes, but that the conflict goes beyond that and even some soccer players have asked him not to be summoned during the next FIFA date.

“As far as I know they paid the prizes to the players. It has nothing to do with money. Do you think a player who wins $450,000 cares if they don’t get paid $3,000? There are some players who asked me not to call them up. When I give the call for the FIFA date a week before, then they will see who comes and who doesn’t.” Hugo Perez sentenced.

Defend microcycles

When asked about the microcycles, the Morazán-born coach pointed out that “if we hadn’t done these microcycles, we’d take four or five goals from the United States in the cold. The microcycles were recommended to me by Juan Manuel Lillo, Leeds United, the Spanish Federation and Vitesse”.

The strategist also admitted that Marvin Monterroza is not in the microcycles by technical decision, but ruled that it has nothing to do with the conflict between players and the Salvadoran Federation.

Pérez also assured that, if his project towards the 2026 World Cup is maintained, the microcycles will be maintained and hopes to be able to reach an agreement with the Federation to be able to have blank matches for the new process.

“We have to start getting players, that’s fundamental. We have to play international matches and play about 45 games in a two-year period,” Pérez said.