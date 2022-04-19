Sports

Hugo Pérez announces selection call for next friendly against Guatemala

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

There is already a call for selection for the next friendly against Guatemala which will be held next Sunday in San José, California. Some news on the payroll but above all a large number of local players for this commitment.

In a statement, the FESFUT also confirms that the players must present themselves tonight at the institution’s facilities for the work concentration that starts this Tuesday.

In goal, the chosen ones are Mario Gónzalez and Kevin Carabantes, while in defense they are Roberto Domínguez, Kevin Melara, Rómulo Villalobos, Bryan Tamacas, Jaime Ortiz, Eduardo Vigil, Elvis Claros, Kevin Menjívar and as news Nelson Blanco from North Carolina and Diego Barahona from LAFC.

In midfield they will have Narciso Orellana, Isaac Portillo, Bryan Landaverde and midfielder Robinson Aguirre of the Colorado Rapids who has also been part of the U-20 team recently.

In attack, coach Hugo Pérez will have Denis Pineda, Jairo Henríquez, Kevin Reyes, Styven Vásquez and Christian Gil.

This is the complete list:

Tags:

  • National selection
  • friendly
  • Guatemala
  • Hugo Perez

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Miguel Herrera sends a hint about the squad he had in his time with America

11 mins ago

Matías Almeyda and San Jose Earthquakes end their relationship

23 mins ago

What options does Matías Almeyda have to direct?

35 mins ago

El Salvador defeated Mexico and became champion of the Beach Soccer Cup [VIDEO]

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button