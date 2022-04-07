Hugo Pérez gave his opinion on the El Salvador group in the Nations League

After it became known that El Salvador will be part of Group D, Hugo Pérez spoke about the rivals he will have to face.

Yesterday the League of Nations groups were announced and El Salvador will share zone D with Granada and the United Statesthe last champion of the Concacaf competition. The Selecta must demonstrate that she is up to the task and will seek to surprise the top candidates to keep this title again.

After knowing the rivals, Hugo Pérez spoke with the press and analyzed what is coming to his team. He not only praised the North Americans, but also the Caribbean, whom he placed on the same level as the Cuscatleco team itself. The beginning of the championship that will begin in a month is already throbbing.

“You have to be careful, for me, Granada will fight to do things well just as we want to do, we have to respect everyone, the groups are even, none of them are easy, we will have to play again with the team that will go to the World Cup and who is the current champion of this League of Nations”began the DT of El Salvador.

And I add: “The most important thing about all this is knowing how much time we will have to prepare well to compete, that depends a lot on things that have to be evaluated, since the national league will end its tournament on May 29 and I really hope that we will make a better debut in the second day of the group stage, since for now it is not known on what date of that FIFA window we will play due to the issue of the playoff games to attend the World Cup”.

To finish, he analyzed how the players will be added to the Selecta: “I am interested in the national players arriving well prepared after May 29, we will gradually work with the players who are left out of the regular phase and then with those who are left out of the quarterfinals, then those who play in the semifinals since the players of the final could not use it until the end of the tournament”.