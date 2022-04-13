Hugo Pérez: “If a player does not have discipline, he is not capable of playing away”

The technician Hugo Perez He was the special guest at Güiri Al Aire and spoke, among various topics, about the importance of discipline and personal care that players must have to be part of the team from now on. He also confirmed that players will have herramientras borrowed by the FESFUT to have a physical record with their clubs.

Tools like sports GPS are now key to high performance. In this sense, the coach mentioned that those players who begin to take into account in the calls and the next processes, will be provided with elements to monitor their performance and that they arrive in optimal conditions for the selection.

Because without the physical conditions suitable, it will be difficult to compete and aspire to be in a World Cup. “We are going to give them a tool to see their performance in each game so that we have the physical information. If they come overweight and without physical condition, they will not be in the selection”said.

He also commented that “when a player performs, he keeps coming, that’s the reality. Some are no longer going to be there due to age and performance; those who continue have to be fine.”

But also he was emphatic that the player must take care to find out options but also to be in high competition. “If the player does not care, is no longer a problem of the team … I see it very simple. If a player does not discipline, is not able to play outside does not help me a player I will serve only 20 minutes “.

And he concluded that “now you can no longer say that only with talent are you going to win. There is a lack of international contact”