Hugo Pérez modified payroll to face Panama

the national coach, Hugo Perezconfirmed to Grupo LPG that due to a technical decision he returned to kevin melaraEagle’s left side, to Jaime OrtizFirpo’s offensive midfielder Romulo Villaloboscentral defender of Municipal Limeño so that they join their team and can play the rest of the remaining days to finish the qualifying rounds.

Perez assured that “I return to those players by technical decision and I have summoned a central defender who I reserve the name because we are waiting for the response of his team if he will release him today after the day to join the group tomorrow (Thursday) since there was no time to join this day because there is a league“, external.

Pérez did not hide his concern about traveling this Friday with possibly 17 players (as long as the requested central defender is incorporated) and face Panama this Sunday in Cary, North Carolina with only 19 players since the foreigners Nelson Flores Blanco will be incorporated. and Nelson Martínez, both belonging to North Carolina FC of the USL.

“We will be short of players to face Panama on Sunday. At the moment I only have 16 players and the one I have called would be 17, in the end we will only have 19 players since in North Carolina the two Nelsons (Flores Blanco and Martínez) will be waiting for us since they both play on the same team . We will not have Walmer Martínez since I have not called him up for this match and regarding Diego Barahona he is already here with us working with the group”, he assured.

After Hugo Pérez’s statements and the modification of the payroll that will face Panama, the current payroll was as follows:

GOALKEEPERS

Kevin Carabantes (FAS)

Oscar Pleytez (Isidro Metapan)

DEFENSES

Julio Sibrian (Eleven Sports)

Bryan Tamacas (Alliance)

Eduardo Vigil as Luis Angel Firpo

Elvis Claros (Jocoro)

Kevin Menjívar (Eleven Sports)

Nelson Flores Blanco (North Carolina – USL)

Diego Barahona (LAFC-MLS)

FRILLS

Narciso Orellana (Alliance)

Isaac Portillo (Alliance)

Brayan Landaverde (FAS)

Robinson Aguirre (Colorado Rapids II – MLS)

Nelson Martinez (North Carolina – USL)

FORWARDS

Denis Pineda (AD Chalatenango)

Jairo Henriquez (Eagle)

Kevin Reyes (FAS)

Styven Vasquez as Luis Angel Firpo

Cristiam Gil Hurtado as Isidro Metapan