Hugo Pérez: “Playing like this we won’t qualify for the next World Cup”

The technician of the El Salvador national team, Hugo Perezdid not come out satisfied Aztec stadium after the defeat of the national team against the “Tri” by 2 to 0.

The Cuscatleco team fell in the “colossus” of Santa Úrsula with goals from Uriel Antuna and Raul Jimenez in the first time. Already in the complementary stage, the national squad advanced a little the lines but was limited when it came to attacking.

Prior to the last game of the octagonal, the coach announced that the duel against the Mexicans meant the beginning of the 2026 process. Regarding the next tie and the defeat in Mexico City, the strategist mentioned the following: “We have to improve a lot if we want to reach a World Cup. Even with the United States, Mexico and Canada out of the following qualifiers as hosts, playing like this we are not going to qualify for the world cup”.

Regarding the match against Mexico, the coach criticized what his pupils did in the first 45 minutes, part of which he qualified with a “0”.

“In the first half we were not capable of generating football, of generating chances. The 2-0 reflects the errors that we have been dragging in the qualifiers. We can’t afford to make those mistakes against Mexico. The first time was a ‘0’ in everything. We entered very nervous in the first half and we already reacted with the 2 to 0 and that does not work”, criticized Perez.

Despite the fact that the national squad was sheltered for most of the game, it should be noted that Pérez had sent elements in the offensive part to try to continue with his idea of ​​the game but it did not end up working.

“If you don’t have the ball against Mexico, it’s no use. I could have lined up six defenders but it’s not my style of play and we haven’t been doing it that way in the Octagon and I wasn’t going to change for this game. This is something that I have discussed repeatedly with my playersHugo pointed out.

It should be noted that the team finished seventh in the octagonal after losing to Mexico and Jamaica’s victory against Honduras, results that allowed the “reggae boyz” to beat the Cuscatlecos by one point.

It should be noted that the strategist announced a change in future calls taking into account what was done in the last games of the tie.

“The important thing about the octagonal is to know where we are. We are the seventh CONCACAF team. Aspiring to a World Cup requires too much. These games have given us an idea of ​​the players who will continue with us, those who follow us and who we can bring”, added Pérez.