Hugo Pérez: “There are players who have asked not to be called up”

Hugo Pereztechnician of The Savior was hand in hand with the panelists of The TV Chart on Thursday night where they addressed many issues including many people’s doubts about the internal team after the game against Canada.

The coach did not hide any details and pointed out that there are some players who have requested that they not be summoned to the next FIFA date this month when the Cuscatleco team faces Jamaica, Costa Rica and Mexico to close their activity in the octagonal.

“There are players who have asked not to be summoned. I respect the decisions of some players, but I don’t share them because one is due to the country. We have a commitment to the country and its fans”, expressed the coach of El Salvador.









It must be remembered that, at the beginning of this week, the coordinator of the national teams, Diego Henríquez, also spoke with the staff of El Grafico in the program “El Guiri Guiri Al Aire”. In said broadcast, Henríquez mentioned the following on said subject: “An effort is being made to have all the players after what happened in the previous game against Canada.”.