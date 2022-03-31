Hugo Pérez: “There are players who will not continue in the national team”

Salvadoran coach Hugo Perez confirmed after the game against Mexico at the end of the octagonal that the selection process continues and several players officially close their cycle in the blue and white.

Pérez did not give names but confirmed that a new process is beginning and players who did not give the width to those who “I will personally call to thank them and tell them that I will not summon them“.

First he was self-critical: “Maybe I was wrong to test players, maybe I was wrong to think that some players were going to give me more. I already have an idea of ​​who will be and who will no longer“.

“Some are not going to continue. We need a renewal and those who have lived through this process, with great age or not, an analysis is made. To go to a World Cup you need guys who are consistent,” he said.

But he also commented that “if the players from El Salvador do not go out to play or do not prepare, they will not be in the selection. That is not a responsibility of the club, it is not an excuse for a player not to take care of himself, not train and not Eat well. That’s over while I’m around.”

He said that the players are already aware of these new conditions. “Those who come have to do well and not be overweight. All those things happen to you.”

When asked if this was the last game for several players, Hugo Pérez concluded: “There are players who probably won’t continue and I told them because I’m not hiding, I told them that I thank everyone for what we’ve done, but life It goes on. Those I’m not going to call, I’ll talk to them on the phone and if we have to give them a farewell game, we’ll give it to them”.