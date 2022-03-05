Hugo Pérez: “We already competed, we still need to win

Hugo Perezcoach of the Salvadoran soccer team gave his opinion on the program “The TV Chart” about what he is missing his team in the knockout gamesto.

The coach of the blue stated that the team has learned to compete but still needs to achieve victories against rivals of hierarchy.

“We haven’t learned how to winwe have learned to compete but we have not yet learned to beat teams like Mexico, Canada and the United States”, commented the strategist.

Hugo Pérez also explained that not only getting the victory is important but also the issue of maintaining “consistency” which he considers the third step to reach the desired level.

“We have started to compete, the next step is to compete and win and then consistency, we still need those two. Some of our players need that step to be what we are looking for”, explained the coach.









It should be mentioned that, despite the fact that the chances of entering the playoffs are few, Pérez announced that he is not going to give anything away to anyone in the last qualifying matches. It must be remembered that El Salvador closes its participation in the octagonal by visiting Jamaicareceiving to Costa Rica and visiting Mexico on the last date.