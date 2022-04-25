Hugo Pérez: “We left our football on the floor”

The team had one of its worst performances in the year that coach Hugo Pérez is in charge of the team. Guatemala went over him but the strategist also did not find answers in his game and showed few variants that would turn an image that ended with a 4-0 in favor of the chapines.

In conversation with Güiri Al Aire, the technician reacted to the multiple criticisms that have arisen around the poor version of this blue and white on US soil. “With yesterday’s result what people think is that we lost against Guatemala and playing badly and they are absolutely right”Perez said.

“We left our football on the floor”, mentioned the strategist who recalled the prestige that is played in each of the friendly matches in which the team competes.

Analyzed what could have gone wrong. Among these things, the coach mentioned that the team continues to pay dearly for defensive errors, especially in ball plays, so that, once again, they cost him goals in a game: “One of the factors that always costs us is set pieces, we get confused on the mark and that can’t happen”.

“Yesterday’s responsibility is mine, I need to keep working and put a face to this. I knew this was going to happen, we have to keep working,” said the Salvadoran coach, who also confirmed that as of Tuesday they return to work ahead of the friendly that will be played next weekend.