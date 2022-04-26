Hugo Sánchez boasted his achievements as Tri coach: Rafa Márquez

Midtime Editorial

Hugo Sanchez He is one of the most controversial and recognized characters in Mexican soccer. Their achievements in Europe they have it in the Olympus of the national footballHowever, their stage What technical of the Tri has been one of the most criticizedas lost a gold Cup against the United States in 2007 and was unable to qualify for the 2008 Olympics.

One of the key players of the Tri what He directed the Pentapichichi from 2006 to 2008 was Rafael Marquez, who at that time was the holder of Futbol Club Barcelona.

The Kaiser assured recently on a podcast that Hugo failure What technical of the Tri because I didn’t know how to motivate the teamsince he alone I was trying to put the example his feats so that later their football players were able from ‘emulate them‘, something that, Márquez points out, did not contribute much.

“We all know Hugo (Sánchez) and perhaps that does not help him so much to be a team coach, because nothing else is what you have been as a footballer Y set an example of what you were like for can to motivate to a group and I think unfortunately he exaggerates him in that sense and obviously there is a time when yes, because I continue to admire and idolize him, because he is still my idol for everything he did, but yes as a technician for exaggerating so much in the ‘I did, I did’ that does not help or contribute much to the motivation I think I was trying to express at that time, ”he assured for the podcast Mother Soccer.

Sanchez He left through the back door of the Mexican National Team after the Tri Sub-23 failed to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which is why left office on March 31, 2008.