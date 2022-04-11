Hugo Sánchez recalled his historic Chilean against Logroñés

Midtime Editorial

The most beautiful goal in history! Hugo Sanchezlegend of real Madridcommemorated through its social networks the Chilean history what he did before the Logrones in The league. This Sunday, April 10, is the 34 years of that brush stroke.

Hugo Sánchez’s Chilean against Logroñés

“34 years ago the most beautiful goal in the world and in history. Sunday, April 10, 1988. The clock said 5:09 p.m. Spain, 10:09 a.m. Mexico,” he said. Hugo Sanchez through their social networks. Commemorating one of the most impressive goals of the Spanish football.

The play started thanks to a hub made by Martin Vazquezsubsequently Hugo Sanchez would not miss his opportunity and by perfectly measuring the trajectory of the ball, He managed to finish off towards the rival goal.

Hugol blew up the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and garnered praise from fans and the Spanish press alike. Causing the nickname of “Mr Goal”which ironically if read backwards, it would be Logroñés.

“To me, who was the one who scored a goal, my hair stood on end”declared John Perezarcher of Logronesbefore goal number 27 for Hugo Sanchez in that edition of The league. Which caused a two-minute ovation from the Madrid fans.

