Hugo Sánchez show: premiere date, where to SEE and who will come out

Hugo Sanchez is about to start writing a new chapter in his career on televisionbecause now you will have your own talk show, which is named ‘Hugo Sanchez presents’.

Through their social networks, ESPN announced that it will be the next Tuesday May 17, 2022 when the first episode is released of the program where the former soccer player is the host and will have great guestswhich can be seen on the streaming platform, Star Plus.

Who will be the guests on the Hugo Sánchez program?

Although the full list of the guests who will be on the program ‘Hugo Sánchez presents’in the different channels of ESPN A commercial of the show has been broadcast in which the Mexicans appear Andres Guardado, Diego Lainez, and Hector Herrera.

Others of the guests who will be in the new program ofe Pentapichichi They will be two of the most relevant members of the current Real Madrid team: Karim Benzema and Carlo Ancelotti, with whom Hugol was able to talk during his visit to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Notably Hugo Sanchez is part of the group of program analysts Spicy Soccer, In addition to participating in the broadcasts in USA of the Spanish league matches.