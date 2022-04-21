Hugo Sánchez, the DT that would arrive for Juan Reynoso

the hours of Juan Reynoso in Cruz Azul seem to be numbered, because with the departure of Álvardo Dávila and the irregularity shown in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MXin addition to the removal of the Concachampionsthe credit for obtaining ‘La Novena’ a year ago has already ended for the Peruvian and only the championship in these semesters would lead to a renewal.

Reynoso’s contract ends in December and in Cruz Azul they are looking at ‘other options’, among which the name of Hugo Sanchez, the ex DT of Pumas who became two-time champion with the auriazules more than a decade ago.

As it happened a year and a half ago, the Pentapichichi is the great candidate for Jaime Ordiales, who already had him tied up in December 2020 after Siboldi’s departure, but an administrative change stopped his arrival and they opted for the hiring of the Peruvian Reynoso .

For me, Juan Reynoso MUST FOLLOW, until the end of the tournament. If the league is not won, evaluate the ways and decide. But when it comes to candidates, here are mine: 1) Hugo Sanchez

2) Ricardo Lavolpe

3) Matias Almeyda#Blue Cross pic.twitter.com/5ZmLN0LzlA — Edward (@LvThespecialone)

April 13, 2022





According to information revealed by the newspaper columnist Récord, Francotirador, Hugo Sánchez is in the Ordiales candidate folder, who does not have a good relationship with Reynoso, so he is not interested in a renewal of the Peruvian.

In February of this year, Hugo’s name returned to Cruz Azul’s radar, because with the arrival of Ordiales to the sports management, Reynoso had submitted his resignation to the high celestial plane, but after intense negotiation they reached a conciliation and agreed that he would continue in office.

WHY DIDN’T CRUZ AZUL SIGN HUGO SÁNCHEZ?

According to Hugo Sánchez himself, his arrival did not materialize due to a change in the numbers of his contract, since he had agreed to direct Cruz Azul for 2 seasons and at the last minute they only offered him to direct one year, in addition to a salary cut. 50% compared to the first offer.

After Hugo’s statements, Ordiales denied that version and revealed that it had been Cruz Azul’s advice that rejected the arrival of Penta, since they did not intend to hire a DT with such a high profile and with such a high salary.

At the same time, Sánchez also made it clear that the relationship with Ordiales had remained on good terms and was open to the possibility of being considered in the future, for which he would now be the number one candidate on the manager’s agenda.

