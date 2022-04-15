Hugo Snchez bursts a colleague analyst: “The greatness of Real Madrid fucks you”

ANDhe legendary Hugo Sanchezwho was the star of real Madrid in the 1980s, he came out again in defense of the white club after it was criticized for its suffering classification to the Champions League semi-finals.

The team of Carlo Ancelotti saw how he Chelsea I defeated him 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabu, and thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Rodrygo forced extra time to be played. Madrid had to reach that stage to, with another goal from Karim Benzemasolve a tie that was complicated at home, in a second leg game where the English team far surpassed them, and where there was no lack of controversy.

The merengue triumph in the White House had a couple of controversial plays, as a goal against Chelsea scored by Mark Alonso by a rigorous hand, and in another action the referees stopped marking a supposed penalty of Daniel Carvajal.

After these arguments were brought to the debate table in the program Spicy Soccer of ESPN, the ‘Pentapichichi’ raised his voice because he was heated by the comments of the Uruguayan journalist Jorge Ramoswho assured that “the greatness of Real Madrid is also due to arbitrations… they live on aid”.

Ramos gave recent examples of controversial decisions favorable to Madrid both in the league and in the Champions League, competitions in which they are the most successful.

“To those who love to adore teams from other latitudes, who think that if I criticize Real Madrid, it’s because I’m from the Barcelona or vice versa. I tell them that I analyze all the teams. Yes, Madrid is big, but let’s see how big (…) they have received favorable markings like yesterday’s unintentional handball and the truth is that they don’t need that help,” Ramos said.

After Francisco Gabriel deAnda intervened defending the greatness of Real Madrid, Ramos asserted that “he has serious information” that confirms his theory about refereeing aid to the club. It was then that Hugo Sánchez got upset and took the floor to affirm that there are “envious people who are screwed” see the best club in the world and in all history triumphing in an epic wayas does Real Madrid in Europe.

“I obviously disagree. When there is envy, when there is jealousy and it bothers you that there is a team as big as Madrid, important, famous, so imperial, the king of the Champions League, the one with the most titles, the biggest club in all the times. It is clear that it generates envy”, assured Sánchez.

Madrid’s Mexican scorer criticized that the panelists did not talk about actions that harm Carletto’s team, such as the one preceded by the goal of Antonio Rdiger, which was not a corner kick. To finish off his comment, ‘Hugol’ affirmed that the greatness of Madrid lies in the fact that “it never gives up” and to show the numerous somersaults it has achieved in its history in the Champions League and in the Spanish League.

“The surprising thing is that nobody comments that one of Chelsea’s goals comes from a corner kick that was not a corner kick. They also talk about the decisions that disadvantaged Real Madrid (…) What I see here are comments that only seek to create controversy, confuse people and that’s not right.

“The greatness of Real Madrid, although it bothers many, lies in the fact that, despite going with an adverse result, and when everything seems lost, Madrid brings out the spirit, the claw and the heart. And once again Real Madrid has shown that they never let up, it’s a winning mentality that I love because I identify with them”, said the white ‘9’ who lived through the glorious era of the ‘Fifth of the Vulture‘.