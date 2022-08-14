News

Hugo Velázquez: the vice president of Paraguay announces his resignation after being accused by the US of “significant acts of corruption”

Hugo Velazquez

Hugo Velazquez is Vice President of Paraguay.

After being accused of “significant corruption” by the authorities in the United States, the Vice President of Paraguay, Hugo Velázquez, announced this Friday that he will leave his post next week.

Velazquez too will withdraw his candidacy for the presidency of the South American country, after positioning himself as one of the favorite contenders to succeed President Mario Abdo by the official Colorado Party.

The vice president announced his resignation after the US Department of State would point him out for participating in “significant acts of corruption”which is why he was banned from entering that country.

“I will present my resignation to the vice presidency and I will also present my resignation to my candidacy for the National Republican Alliance (ANR)” of the Colorado Party, the official told ABC Color radio. He added that he will focus on clearing his name.

