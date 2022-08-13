Hugo Velázquez: the vice president of Paraguay announces his resignation after being accused by the US of “significant acts of corruption”

Drafting

12 August 2022

image source, Reuters Caption, Hugo Velazquez is Vice President of Paraguay.

After being accused of “significant corruption” by the authorities in the United States, the Vice President of Paraguay, Hugo Velázquez, announced this Friday that he will leave his post next week.

Velazquez too will withdraw his candidacy for the presidency of the South American country, after positioning himself as one of the favorite contenders to succeed President Mario Abdo by the official Colorado Party.

The vice president announced his resignation after the US Department of State would point him out for participating in “significant acts of corruption”which is why he was banned from entering that country.

“I will submit my resignation to the vice presidency and I will also submit my resignation to my candidacy for the National Republican Alliance (ANR)” of the Colorado Party, the official told ABC Color radio. He added that he will focus on clearing his name.

President Abdo said that the continuity of the Vice President’s candidacy was “unacceptable”, but welcomed the fact that he put himself “at the disposal of the American government”.

what he is acussed?

Velázquez is accused by the US of having offered a bribe of more than US$1 million to a Paraguayan official conducting an investigation against him.

There were no further details about the nature of the case. However, for the US that research “threatened the vice president and his financial interests”.

The announcement was made by the United States ambassador in Asunción, Marc Ostfield, at a press conference in the diplomatic delegation that was held simultaneously with the publication of a statement by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in Washington.

image source, EPA Caption, The US ambassador to Paraguay, Marc Ostfield, made the announcement about Velázquez.

“To take care of the movement, it is my obligation to step aside,” Velázquez told Monumental radio. He will make his resignation effective next week to leave the firm “in good standing,” he said.

“I speak with the calm that my conduct gives me, because I did not do what they are accusing me of. I am speaking with a clear conscience,” he added.

Washington also pointed out acts of corruption to Juan Carlos Duarteof the Yacyretá binational hydroelectric plant and who was allegedly the facilitator of Velázquez’s bribery, according to the Paraguayan press.

Like the vice president, Duarte said he was surprised by the accusation: “I am extremely surprised, I am going to make myself available to them [EE.UU.]I will ask for the pertinent information”.

“I have already resigned from my position, it is a public position and I have to honor the republican institutions,” he added.

The designation implies that both Velázquez and Duarte and their direct family members “are not eligible to enter the United States,” Ambassador Ostfield reported.

USA and the presidential succession

This Friday’s announcement comes three weeks after the United States also pointed to the former Paraguayan president Horace Cartes (2013-2018) of “significant corruption”.

He is accused of obstructing “a major international investigation into transnational crime to protect himself and his criminal associate from possible prosecution and political harm.”

The ARN, the political wing of President Mario Abdo, faces Horacio Cartes’ movement in the internal elections of the conservative Colorado Party, which has governed the country for the last seven decades (with the exception of the 2008-2013 period).

Velázquez, who was a prosecutor for years in the Triple Border area between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil, had been running as a candidate for the primaries next December.

President Abdo said that this weekend the replacement of Velázquez in the ARN will be defined.

image source, EPA Caption, The political alliance of Mario Abdo faces the group of former president Horacio Cartes in the presidential nomination of the ruling party.

US corruption designations have raised questions about Washington’s influence on Paraguayan politics. Given this, Ambassador Ostfield rejected that there is interference.

“The United States will continue to use all available tools to combat corruption and organized crime, without regard to political affiliation, wealth or personal connections,” the diplomat said Friday.

“This designation has nothing to do with politics,” he insisted.