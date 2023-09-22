Hugo x Bella Porch – Bold Rebellion at the London Fashion Week Showcase

Wednesday 20 September 2023

London Fashion Week saw an electrifying fusion of fashion, music and digital art as Hugo celebrated the launch of their flawless collaboration, the Hugo x Bella Porch collection. The event kicked off on the evening of 15th September at London’s vibrant Flannels X venue, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of style and creativity.

This momentous occasion brought together a group of stars from the worlds of content creation, social media and entertainment, all gathered to honor the beginning of this exciting collaboration. The Hugo x Bella Porch collection launch was more than just a fashion show; It was an amazing experience that included live DJ sets, immersive digital art installations and a star-studded guest list that exemplified the diversity of the global fashion landscape.

At the center of this remarkable collaboration is Bella Poarch, the sensation who took the world by storm with her viral lip-syncing videos and catapulted herself into the realm of content creator stardom. With her unique blend of femme-punk style, a budding music career as a grunge-pop sensation, and an effortlessly cool attitude, Bella is the epitome of authenticity and self-expression. She has become a multi-season Hugo brand ambassador, making her the ideal partner for a brand built on these same principles.

To pay homage to Bella’s versatility and present a new capsule collection, Hugo transformed Flannels The immersive experience showcased three central themes representing Bella’s artistry, personality and brand, drawing inspiration from her notoriety in music, social media and gaming.

Bellaverse’s three major layers – cyber-punk, code red and intergalactic – come to life through unexpected interactive experiences. An AI-generated selfie pod and an immersive starlight sensory room offered guests a unique and engaging journey into Bella’s world. Flannel This physical playground captivates all the senses, blurring the lines between reality and imagination.

For 24 hours, Hugo also took over the screens on the exterior of the Flannels Building, showing passersby scenes from the Hugo x Bella Porch campaign, and offering a tantalizing taste of what awaited inside. Inside the venue, the basement was equipped with large-sized digital TV sets, reflecting changing scenes displayed on LED screens.

The Hugo x Bella Porch collection is a bold expression of Bella’s unapologetic rebellion and creativity. This capsule collection combines Hugo’s commitment to individuality with Bella’s grunge and glam aesthetic. Acid-washed denim in shades of gray and slate, distressed jersey pieces, graphic T-shirts emblazoned with Bella’s face and name, a large patterned blazer and hoodie, knee-highs and heel-high black patent Chelsea boots, and An asymmetric draped handbag chainlink features some of the standout pieces in this larger-than-life collection.

The collection is now available to fashion lovers around the world both in physical stores and online at hugo.com.

The Hugo x Bella Porch collaboration has not only redefined the boundaries of fashion, but also celebrates the spirit of rebellion, individuality and creativity that defines Bella herself. This partnership marks an exciting chapter in the world of fashion and underlines the power of collaboration in shaping the future of style.

Connected