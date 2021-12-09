hugs and smiles just after the disaster in the Champions League

Lenglet in the sights of the Barcelona fans: after the defeat against Bayern, which cost him the elimination from the Champions League, the Frenchman was pinched by the cameras while laughing and joking with Lewandowski at the final whistle.

The Barcelona for the first time in twenty years he was eliminated from the groups of Champions League and now the team of Xavi he will play his cards in the Europa League. The Catalans had to win at Bayern Munich to secure second place in the group but the Bavarians beat the Culé, relegating them to third place and ousting them from the best 16 in Europe. The situation was not easy even before the kick-off and Bayern won the match honoring their European path, as they were already qualified.

A few minutes after the end of the match, with the elimination of the Champions already certified, Clement Lenglet he was the protagonist of a scene that outraged the Barça fans and, according to the Spanish media, also a part of the dressing room. While his teammates walked off the pitch with their heads down, he remained for a few minutes joking with Robert Lewandowski. Chatter and laughter from the French player with the opponent which were immortalized by the cameras and photographers present on the Allianz Arena lawn and which made the Catalan supporters turn up their noses.

Lenglet played 90 ′ with Piqué and Araujo in defense of ter Stegen’s goal but like the whole team he did not shine and has long been in the crosshairs of the Blaugrana fans for his performance not up to par: the transalpine player greeted Lewandowski at the end of the game but his attitude was not liked.

Xavi at the end of the match was very sorry for the elimination and after analyzing the game he will also emphasize the behavior of his player.

It is not the first time that a player has been judged for a similar episode and last May it was the turn of Eden Hazard: the Belgian footballer had angered Real Madrid fans for his convivial and joyful behavior with his former teammates of the Chelsea after eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals.