hugs for Kolo Muani

Born in ’98, multipurpose Nantes striker, he has a valuation of 10 million. Meanwhile, the hunt for the defender continues

“In the second round we want to score more points than in the first leg (42, ed),” he said Pegs after the last match of 2021 in Empoli and for this reason the Milan he has already been at work for weeks to give the coach the right purchases to reinforce the Rossoneri squad and continue to dream of the Scudetto. The priority is to find a central defender able to not make you regret Simon Kjaer, but given the many physical problems of the first part of the season, the Rossoneri are also hunting for one tip and they try to tighten the time for Randal Kolo Muani.

French born in 1998, the forward of the Nantes he had already been close to Milan last summer and has been in the sights of Milan ever since Maldini and Massara, which as reported The Gazzetta dello Sport recently met the player’s agents at Casa Milan. This season in Ligue 1 with the Nantes shirt he scored 7 goals (with 3 assists) in 18 games and his valuation is 10 million euros, but since it expires in June, Milan aims to take him on a single figure. certainly lower (otherwise you can wait for the summer and take it at no cost).

In addition to the technical characteristics (he can also play as a right winger), the Rossoneri managers also really like the physical condition of the boy, who has only missed one game this season and would therefore be suitable to give Ibra and Giroud a little rest every now and then. what that Pietro Pellegri was unable to do so due to the many physical problems. If Milan take on Kolo Muani in January, the former Genoa will return to Monaco.

CENTRAL CHAPTER

The name in the foreground is always that of Sven Botman. The defender of the Lille the Rossoneri management really like him, but his card is valued at 30 million euros. Milan would like to repeat an operation like Tomori, that is a loan with the right of redemption for six months to evaluate it in the best possible way. Relations with the French club are good, but the operation is not easy and so the Rossoneri look around: in addition to the usual names (Milenkovic, Badiashile, Omeragic and Luiz Felipe), an opportunity for January could be Francesco Acerbi, which is on course with the Northern Curve of Lazio. 33 years old and character to spare, Acerbi would be perfect to bridge Tomori’s personality limits and he already knows Serie A very well so he would be ready immediately, he could be the low cost solution.