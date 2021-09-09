Hulk Hogan, author of biopic praises Chris Hemsworth: ‘It’s fantastic’

The gestation of this biopic on Hulk Hogan is turning out to be quite long: the film with Chris Hemsworth was announced two years ago and, between various delays and slowdowns due to COVID, it is still struggling to see the light. The words of the author, however, leave us hope for the result.

Despite the horrifying result obtained by Chris Hemsworth on Face Swap, in fact, the screenwriter John Pollono said he was absolutely convinced of the choice to have the ex-wrestler interpret at the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for which he seems to have a more than sincere respect.

“I love writing for great actors and I think Chris Hemsworth is fantastic. Can do comic parts, dramatic parts, everything. I really can’t wait to see this movie, I don’t know how COVID-friendly it will be to shoot, because for some scenes they’ve hired something like 30,000 people, but I hope they somehow make it. Can’t wait to see it someday“were the words of a decidedly enthusiastic Pollono.

What do you think? The choice of the Thor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the role of the unforgettable Hulk Hogan? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, you will find the spectacular poster of the Hulk Hogan biopic by BossLogic.