In recent days Chris Hemsworth posted photos of her own crazy workout showing a decidedly sculptural physique. Photos that have generated rivers of comments in which, among these, those of Hulk Hogan. The former wrestler has confirmed that the star of the Marvel titles on the Norse god Thor is now officially ready to play it in the biopic about wrestling legend.

Last year, in fact, it was announced that Hemsworth would played Hulk Hogan in a biopic of Netflix on the Wrestling star. The project will reportedly bring together the team of Joker, Todd Phillips And Scott Silver, with the former as a director and the latter as a co-writer with John Pollono.

Keeping in mind the goal of increasing the mass of his muscles to make them similar to those of the Hulk, the famous “24 inch pythons” (as he defined them himself), Hemsworth has been training non-stop for months and without apparently needing a program for the definition or use of slimming supplements like any Slim4Vit. Now, even Hogan himself is was impressed by the transformation by Chris. Hogan has in fact tweeted: “There he is! BROTHER is ready !!! “ As a joke, the WWE Hall of Fame star added: “But is he good enough to play me?”

In July Chris Hemsworth talked about training and the effort he was making to be perfect for the part: “As you can imagine the preparation for the role will be insanely physical“, he had told Total Film. “I will have to build more mass than I ever did before, even more than I did for Thor. There is the accent, the physicality and the attitude. “

Hemsworth also talked about the other changes in his physical appearance that will be needed to play the Hulk, such as the blond hair by Hogan ei horseshoe mustache characteristic.

Loading... Advertisements

The film will mainly focus onHogan’s rise to stardom in the 1980s, when the Hulk was at the height of his popularity. An emerging wrestling superstar, Hogan established himself as one of the greatest of all time when defeated The Iron Sheik winning the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1984. After years of fighting and feuds with all the biggest names in the wrestling firmament he was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

It is not yet known when exactly shooting for the Hulk Hogan movie will begin. As for the other Hemsworth project, Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems that it will see the light on February 11, 2022.

Read also:

Chris Hemsworth: from Thor to the most bizarre events of the actor

Chris Evans is convinced that Marvel movies are underrated

Chris Hemsworth confirms the shift of the shooting of Thor 4: Love and Thunder