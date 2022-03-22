Hulu Could Release ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 in One Go

New episodes from the first season of Hulu’s breakout show how i met your father released weekly on the streaming service. However, Hulu is considering many changes to how i met your father Season 2. It will be twice the size of Season 1 to begin with, but fans may be able to see the next season.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Showrunners Reveal Hulu Is Contemplating a Binge Model for Season 2

Following the season 1 finale, TVLine interviewed Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the creators and showrunners of how i met your father. And during their discussion, they looked forward to the second season.

Aptaker said that having 20 episodes to work on instead of 10 “will give us a chance to let our mystery breathe and make episodes that are more about everyone hanging out and having a crazy night together.” Berger added: “We had a bunch of those [story ideas] for Season 1 that we couldn’t do because we didn’t have enough room for them.”

As for whether Hulu will release new episodes of how i met your father Season 2 weekly or simultaneously, Aptaker said, “We’re still going back and forth. We’re wrapping up this season, so we’re taking a moment to talk about what’s the best way forward.”

Aptaker further joked, “I think there’s a very good chance we’ll have an exciting climax in the middle of the season, like it happens when you have that many episodes.”

When will the second season of ‘How I Met Your Father’ premiere?

While speaking with TVLine, Aptaker and Berger hinted at when fans can expect to see new how i met your father episodes

Berger said Hulu “wants us to get back to service sooner rather than later.”

Aptaker added that they “hope to be back in production” on how i met your father Season 2 “this summer. As soon as we’re done [with This Is Us Season 6, where they act as co-showrunners along with Dan Fogelman]we’re diving back in [How I Met your Father] with our writers. And a show like this moves very fast.”

Yes how i met your father Season 2 goes into production in the summer, so there’s a good chance fans will be able to see new episodes before the end of 2022. But, unfortunately, there’s no set date for the start of production yet.

Showrunners Tease ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Characters’ Cameos in Season 2

Cobie Smulders surprised fans when she reprized her role as Robin Scherbatsky in the how i met your father final. And according to Aptaker and Berger, there will be more cameos in how i met your father Season 2.

“I do not think so [the How I Met Your Mother characters] it always necessarily has to come back to teach a lesson or impart wisdom,” Aptaker told TVLine. “What worked really well about Robin’s return is that she was essential to the story and was key to Sophie’s decision-making and what happened next in Sophie’s life.”

He continued, “So I think any time we bring someone back from the original, the hope would be that they play an essential role in our story and not just feel like they’re there to say ‘hello’ and see who it is. until.”

how i met your father Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

