Hulu Misses NBC Shows Due To Upcoming Peacock Switch

ads

Hulu is reportedly losing most of the NBC shows it has been streaming, due to an upcoming Peacock move. According to Deadline, NBCUniversal “has ended its content deal with Hulu” and will be moving many of its shows, like Saturday Night Live, to its own streamer, Peacock. The deadline states that no official announcement has been made, but sources have spoken to the outlet and confirmed that the move will take place in September.

Starting this fall, SNL, The Voice, American Auto and other shows will not air on Hulu the day after they air on NBC. The deadline states that “the full list of programming that switches to Peacock has not yet been finalized, given that it is a complex web of next-day broadcast rights, cable and studio titles, movies, and library fees.” In particular, not all NBC shows are leaving Hulu, as the streamer still holds the rights to big series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and This Is Us, as well as past shows like The Mindy Project, 30 Rock, Parenthood, Friday. Night lights and Will & Grace.

We love a good kissing scene. Don’t miss an all-new SNL with host Oscar Isaac and musical guest Charli XCX! Broadcasting LIVE on Peacock and NBC tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GdHnYuS8wu

— Peacock (@peacockTV) March 4, 2022

While Hulu will lose much of its current content from NBC, the streamer has plenty on the horizon that subscribers will continue to be interested in and eager to see, like Candy, an upcoming true-crime biopic. The show is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a Methodist housewife who murdered her friend Betty Gore in 1980. Emmy Award-nominated actress Jessica Biel (The Sinner) will play Montgomery. Interestingly, Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss was originally going to play Montgomery, but it was reported in October that she had to drop out of the role due to scheduling conflicts.

Montgomery lived in Wylie, Texas, and was married to Pat Montgomery, an electrical engineer for Texas Instruments. He met Gore while he was attending the Lucas Methodist Church. The pair became close friends, but their friendship turned to rivalry when it was discovered that Montgomery had been having an affair with Gore’s husband, Allan.

The dispute between the two women turned violent, with Montgomery eventually killing Gore with an axe. Montgomery was tried and found not guilty by the jury, who found her not guilty on the grounds of her own defense. According to Wiki, Montgomery is still alive and lives in Texas. At this time, Candy does not have an announced premiere date, but the series is currently in production.

ads