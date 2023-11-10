Hulu Picks Up Kevin Hart-Produced Coming-of-Age Movie ‘Prom Dates’

Hulu has picked up “Prom Dates,” an upcoming comedy produced by Kevin Hart’s Heartbeat and American High.

“Prom Dates” follows best friends Jess and Hannah, who make a pact to have the perfect senior prom at the age of 13. Despite the impending changes the next four years of college will bring, the two are committed to honoring their prom agreement. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they get separated from each of their dates. Jess and Hannah have one night left to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.

The film, which has already been shot, is directed by Kim O. Nguyen (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Other Two,” “Never Have I Ever”), reworked by 3 Arts from a script written by DJ Mausner. (“Baroness Von Sketch Show”). Producers include Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Molly DeBartolo for American High; Kevin Hart, Brian Smiley and Luke Kelly-Kline for Heartbeat; and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shillimon for LD Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Kevin Healy and Thai Randolph for Heartbeat and Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment, along with DJ Mausner and Andrew Reyes. Jason Zarrow will serve as co-producer for Hulu while Axel Azoulay will serve as associate producer.

The news follows the recent renewal of Hulu’s first look deal with American High, which has previously put titles like “Miguel Wants to Fight,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “I Love My Dad” and more on the streamer. “Prom Dates” will be the eighth film to come out of the deal.