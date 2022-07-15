Hulu presents the duel between June and Serena in the brutal advance of the fifth season

The murder of Major Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) in season four is by no means the end. Rather the opposite, it is the starting point of a new battle of the war that June (Elisabeth Moss) started against Gilead. “I want her to know that it was me,” says June’s voice in the trailer for the fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ that Hulu has published. And she is none other than Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), the woman who despised her husband but who is going to play the role of a grieving widow aware that “everyone is watching.” LThe epic of the teaser increases thanks to the music that accompanies the images, a version of the song ‘Fighter’ by Christina Aguilera with phrases like “it makes me much stronger” or “it makes me much wiser”.

Both prepare to face each other in a “wild” duel, as Elisabeth Moss herself, the actress who brings June to life, has recognized. And from the looks of it, her husband Luke’s (OT Fagbenle) attempts to make him “forget about her” will fall on deaf ears. Above all, because he himself is going to prove that he is wrong when he says that “she (Serena) can’t make it until June” while being safe in Canada.

Gone are the fleeting moments of complicity that both experienced and that is June is willing to take her revenge to the end. However, it is not just about that: “Her life is about creating a better future for her daughters. That is her purpose and, let’s not forget, she still has a daughter in Gilead,” Moss recalled in one interview in The Hollywood Reporter.

Perhaps that is why in the preview we hear June say that “Gilead still pulls her” and let’s not forget that, although since last season she has been reunited in Canada with her husband, in Gilead there is also Nick (Max Minghella), the father Nicole’s and which Luke took care of. The teaser ends with a definitive line from June’s voiceover indicating that giving up is not an option: “If you want to fight, let’s fight.”.

The official synopsis for the fifth installment states that “June will face the consequences of killing Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose.” ANDAgent Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) confirms in the video that “Gilead is not going to let the fact of a female servant kill her commander”. The trailer is also ambiguous with the position of Tuello and Nick, whose side are they on? “Meanwhile in Gilead, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) collaborates with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) in her reform of authoritarian rule in an attempt to climb the ladder of power.” The summary of the new episodes also talks about “June and Luke and Moira (Samira Wiley) fighting from a distance to try to save little Hannah.” However, the new images show the couple persecuted, arrested and behind barsand not exactly in a comfortable prison like the ones we have seen in Canada.

Along with all these characters, it is also known that Janine (Madeleine Brewer) and Rita (Amanda Brugel) will return. The one we will not see will be Emily, since the actress Alexis Bledel recently revealed her decision not to continue in the series. We will have to wait to continue learning about news and perhaps characters that are incorporated into the plot. Hulu announced that the premiere will be on September 14 and, although at the moment there is no confirmation from HBO Max, it is expected that the series can be seen in Spain one day apart.