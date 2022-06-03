Hulu ranking in the United States: the favorite series this day

The television series have carved out an important place for themselves in the midst of reconfiguration of forms of entertainmentat a time when movies, music, podcasts and other formats seek to attract the attention of viewers through the various streaming platforms they consume.

Although the origin of the series dates back to the first half of the 20th century, the truth is that never before have the big chains invested and produced as much as they do in the new millennium, in a context in which the users of these platforms consume productions at an unimaginable speed.

Hulu has been one of the main players in the war for streaming and of course it has opted for the creation of series and many of them have managed to keep users on the edge of their seats, becoming the topic of conversation for weeks.

Here a list of the most popular series on Hulu United States:

1. Bob’s Burgers

Bob’s Burgers tells the story of the Belchers, a dysfunctional family that runs a burger joint located between a crematorium and the headquarters of an organization that fights for animal rights. On the day of its grand reopening, they are visited by some health inspectors who investigate the rumor spread by Louise, Bob’s young daughter, that the restaurant served human meat from the neighboring crematorium with the sole objective of outdoing a colleague. of class that a bullfighter uncle has in Spain. And what starts out as a disaster ends up becoming a whole business.

two. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

3. Family Guy

Family Guy is an animated adult comedy created by Seth MacFarlane for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The series focuses on the Griffins, a mediocre family made up of parents Peter and Lois; her children Meg, Chris and Stewie; and his anthropomorphic canine pet Brian. The series is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island and much of its humor is on display in the form of short cuts that frequently poke fun at American culture.

Four. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

5. Gaslit

The series focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of Watergate, the notorious American political scandal of the 1970s, from Nixon’s bumbling opportunistic minions, to the deranged fanatics who aid and abet his crimes, and the tragic whistleblowers that would eventually lead to the entire rotten operation collapsing.

6. This Is Us

This provocative and honest series follows a rather unique group of people who suddenly find their lives intertwined with each other in the most curious ways possible, exploring their own conflicts, deprivations and hardships. They soon discover that many of them share common elements in their lives (some of them have birthdays on the same day), even more than any of them could expect. This is Us is a series that mixes elements of comedy and drama and in which the characters must deal with the difficult aspects of life, proving that love is an unstoppable force and that humans are capable of resisting more than they think. .

7. Grey’s Anatomy

Meredith Grey’s life is not easy. She tries to take charge of her life, even though her work is one of those that make your life impossible. Meredith is a first-year intern surgeon at Grace Hospital in Seattle, Harvard Medical School’s toughest internship program. And she’s going to check it out. But she will not be alone. A cast of classmates will have to pass the same test. Now they are in the real world, they are doctors at the hospital. And in a world where work experience can be a life-and-death factor, all of them will have to deal with the ups and downs of their personal lives.

8. an exemplary citizen

Clyde Shelton is a normal citizen who has lost everything. Ten years earlier his wife and his daughter were brutally murdered and the criminals were never convicted. The culprit is Nick Rice, the ambitious assistant district attorney, because he made a deal with the lawyer of one of them. But Clyde discovers that agreement and his desire for revenge leads him to commit a series of murders.

9. The First Lady

A revealing recast of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Exploring everything from her travels to Washington, family life, and political contributions that changed the world, the impact of the women of the White House is no longer hidden from view.

10. Candy

Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right: a good husband, two children, a good house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions, but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. Until someone tells her to shut up. With deadly results.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu in the streaming war

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

