Hulu ranking in the United States: these are the most watched movies of the moment

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Huluwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Hulu United States:

one. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

two. batman

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an underworld investigation. As the evidence begins to close in on his home and the magnitude of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. .

3. the infinite purge

For the members of an underground movement, an annual night of anarchy and murder is no longer enough, so they decide to return America to endless chaos and carnage, where no one will be safe again…ever. Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where he works as a farmhand on a ranch for the wealthy Tucker family. On the morning after the traditional purge, a gang of masked killers violently and illegally attacks the Tucker family. After this event, the Texan family is forced to unite with Juan and his wife to face an entire country on the verge of collapsing, sinking into a sea of ​​chaos and blood. Fifth and final installment of the ‘The Purge’ saga.

Four. Venom

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is an established journalist and astute reporter who is investigating a company called Fundación Vida. This foundation, led by eminent scientist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), is secretly running illegal experiments on humans and conducting tests involving amorphous alien life forms known as symbionts. During a furtive visit to the central, the journalist will be infected by a symbiote. He will then begin to experience changes in his body that he does not understand and will hear an inner voice, that of the Venom symbiote, which will tell him what he has to do. When Brock acquires the powers of the symbiote that uses him as a host, Venom will take possession of his body, turning him into a ruthless and dangerous supervillain.

5. Whoops! 2 And now where is Noah?

The honeymoon is over. How we enjoyed the party when our amphibian friends Nestria discovered their incredible newfound agility underwater! But when we return to visit our curious and lovable friends, the survival of the entire animal kingdom is once again at stake. Amidst the prospect of a new land in which to live and prosper, not to mention ever-dwindling food resources, the mood aboard the Ark is charged with rising tensions, regularly boiling over into the Ark’s wrath. The fragile peace is frequently broken with the consequent general chaos. How can our unlikely heroes help? And what lies beneath Finny in an ocean of possibilities when he literally falls into some pretty amazing new company?

6. FreeGuy

Guy works as a bank teller and is a cheerful and lonely guy who nothing makes his day bitter. Even if he is used as a hostage during a bank robbery of his, he still smiles like nothing happened. But one day he realizes that Free City is not exactly the city he thought it was. Guy is going to discover that he is actually a non-playable character in a brutal video game.

7. don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her peaceful existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave her safe haven to rescue her.

8. run and shoot

Ray, an ex-criminal evading a series of ruthless assassins led by eccentric mob boss Grayson, finds refuge with a mysterious Good Samaritan, but it soon becomes clear, however, that he has entered the nest of someone even more dangerous than the assassins after him.

9. We are the Miller

A marijuana dealer creates a fictional family with a stripper and two young men as part of his plan to move a large shipment from the United States to Mexico.

10. The Night House

While trying to get over the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in a house near a lake specially designed for her. Although she tries her best not to lose her sanity, it doesn’t take long for her dreams to appear. Disturbing visions of a presence calling for her in her house become more frequent. Although in the light of day everything seems normal, Beth slowly begins to despair, so she decides to ignore the advice of her friends and investigates her belongings trying to find some answer. There she runs into not only secrets as strange as they are terrible, but also a mystery that she is willing to solve.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu’s role

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

