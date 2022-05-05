Hulu’s ‘Candy’ with Jessica Biel is based on a true story, except no one knows what really happened

Jessica Biel portrays the story of 1980s Texas housewife Candy Montgomery with pinpoint accuracy in true crime drama, Candy, on Hulu. However, what happened on June 13, 1980 between Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey) and Candy Montgomery (played by Biel) to some degree can never be fully realized because one woman did not make it out alive. Find out how the writers and producers tried to recreate the real story in Candy on Hulu.

Is ‘Candy’ on Hulu based on a book?

Jessica Biel’s five-episode series, Candy on Hulu, it’s inspired by the book, Tests of love: a true story of passion and death in the suburbs. However, it is also based on information from the journalists who wrote the book: Jim Atkinson and John Bloom. They serve as consulting producers on the true crime drama about Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore.

Additionally, creator Robin Veith used court transcripts from the trial and hypnosis notes from Candy’s doctor. Executive producer Nick Antosca explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that journalist Jim Atkinson gave the writers considerable information about the story.

“[Atkinson] He talked a lot with the writers room and he still had all his stuff from back then,” Antosca explained. “I mean, she talked to Candy, Alan, Pat and her parents. She spoke to the police and lawyers. [Atkinson] It is a voice of the time and of the whole town. Some are no longer alive, but he was a big part.”

Is Hulu’s ‘Candy’ a true story?

The answer to yes Candy is a true story is both ‘Yes’ and ‘No’. The writers and producers tried to portray Candy and Betty as accurately as possible, but there are some things that no one will ever know.

“You have to invent and combine certain things that you can’t know,” Antosca continued. “But we try to be very precise. [The writers and producers] I tried to always go to what we had at the time, from the news articles at the time, from Jim’s reports and what he told us directly. We certainly try to be faithful to what it seems to feel like to live it. We try to capture the experience.”

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/LTbM06Ds42s?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Why Jessica Biel replaced Elisabeth Moss in ‘Candy’ on Hulu and how it changed everything [Exclusive]

A lawyer and a police officer from the investigation and trial still disagree with Candy’s story.

Although the feud between Betty Gore and Candy Montgomery occurred nearly 42 years ago, people on both sides of the story still disagree. The writers talked to one of Candy’s attorneys, Robert Udashen (played by Jesse Gallegos), to create Candy’s true story. Candy for Hulu.

“We spoke with Robert Udashen, one of Candy’s attorneys who was wonderful and very helpful,” Antosca explained. “He believes in her innocence to this day and obviously he still cares and cares for her.”

‘Candy’: Jessica Biel | Hulu

On the other hand, they spoke with a police officer who worked on the investigation: Steve Deffibaugh.

“We also talked to Steve Deffibaugh, who is the police officer. [in episode 4]”, he added. “And of course the actor who plays him also talked to him and got that from him. A lot of his lines are things the real Steve Deffibaugh said to us, and he was great too. He has the opposite point of view. He thinks his story is complete nonsense and thinks what happened was pretty outrageous. And he was great and incredibly helpful.”

The true crime drama on Hulu with Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey tells the story of Candy as accurate as possible. However, some parts of the true story may never be known to viewers.

Candy premieres on Hulu on Monday, May 9, with the first episode only releasing at 9pm PT/Midnight ET. The remaining four episodes drop every day after the premiere, with the finale dropping on Friday, May 13.

RELATED: How and when to watch Jessica Biel’s new True Crime, ‘Candy,’ on Hulu