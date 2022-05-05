Entertainment

Hulu’s ‘Candy’ with Jessica Biel is based on a true story, except no one knows what really happened

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 17 3 minutes read

Jessica Biel portrays the story of 1980s Texas housewife Candy Montgomery with pinpoint accuracy in true crime drama, Candy, on Hulu. However, what happened on June 13, 1980 between Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey) and Candy Montgomery (played by Biel) to some degree can never be fully realized because one woman did not make it out alive. Find out how the writers and producers tried to recreate the real story in Candy on Hulu.

Is ‘Candy’ on Hulu based on a book?

Jessica Biel’s five-episode series, Candy on Hulu, it’s inspired by the book, Tests of love: a true story of passion and death in the suburbs. However, it is also based on information from the journalists who wrote the book: Jim Atkinson and John Bloom. They serve as consulting producers on the true crime drama about Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore.

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 17 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The risky photographs of Karol G’s sister with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

10 mins ago

The 12 noon shots: new clues, the mysterious star soon to be discovered (VIDEO)

13 mins ago

Elisabeth Moss exposes the look of serial victims – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

24 mins ago

how many more movies can we expect?

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button