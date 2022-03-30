Hulu’s Scripted True Crime Miniseries ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Will Make Your Blood Boil

ads

There are some true crime stories that boggle our minds to the point where we can’t help but enjoy the fascination. We read article after article, watch the documentary, and inevitably we are presented with a miniseries directed by a top-tier actor. When it comes to the infamous “texting suicide” case of the 2010s, made famous in part because of its “legal gray area” regarding involuntary manslaughter, America struggled to pick its jaw up off the ground.

The equally shocking and harrowing digital nightmare was made into a Hulu limited series, titled The Girl From Plainville. The story follows so-called love birds Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) and Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Colton Ryan), two troubled teens who met and exchanged phone numbers while vacationing with their families in Florida in 2012. Loving Massachusetts residents living within an hour of each other in a long-distance relationship, most of their conversations occurred via text.

Aside from their obvious attraction, Michelle and Conrad bonded over their mutual battle with depression and anxiety. But things took a devastating turn when Michelle urged Conrad to kill himself via text message in 2014. Michelle sent Conrad over 1,000 messages in the week before his untimely death. The miniseries examines the story and trial that led to Michelle’s 2017 conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

How is the release schedule for Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville'?

Created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, the Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville, which premiered on March 29, 2022, consists of eight one-hour episodes. The first three episodes were released on March 29. After that, an episode will come out weekly until the end on May 3.

The series has Elle Fanning (The Great), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen) and Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry) as its stars.

When preparing for their roles as Michelle and Conrad, Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan had access to real documentation of the case.

“We had access to all the text messages, so I read them,” Elle told Entertainment Weekly. “They are extremely disturbing and difficult to communicate, but they were helpful in learning about their relationship, at least the relationship they had over text, which is extremely intimate. He is very truthful and very honest.”

The two leads had to “read between the lines” of the messages to bring Michelle and Conrad’s virtual romance (a toxic one) to life. While the teens have only met a few times in real life, The Girl From Plainville includes pie-in-the-sky scenes of the duo interacting in person, as if to imply they created their own little world.

“As an actor, those texts are biblical. There is no subtext to texting, as I learned. There is only the way you receive them because texting is a lot of identification. It’s impulsiveness,” Colton Ryan, who also worked closely with a social worker. – He said.

“There’s the actual communication that you do and the metacommunication that is, well, how long does it take to respond? There are three bubbles and there is one elimination. And what does that mean?” he continued. Colton also said that he and Elle feel that the show’s fantasy sequences offer an honest portrayal of Michelle and Conrad’s relationship.

While describing their imaginary relationship in person is down to interpretation, there are legal documents and plenty of text messages to back it up.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that the showrunners consulted the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the National Eating Disorders Association when creating The Girl from Plainville. Mental illness and suicide are highly sensitive topics, so it’s reassuring to know that efforts were made to ensure the tragic story was handled with care.

