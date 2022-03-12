human chip tests coming up

Elon Musk, founder of Neuralink and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has said he hopes to begin implant their brain chips in humans in the course of the year 2022. The millionaire assured that these chips will only have medical applications and the first humans to receive them will be people with serious spinal cord injuries. The implants could help paralyzed people walk, and they could also perform all kinds of tasks, such as using a smartphone, with just their minds.

What are the chips for humans, according to Musk

Neurolink has developed a chip that can be implanted in people’s brains to simultaneously record and stimulate brain activity.

development is particularly intended for medical applications, such as the treatment of severe spinal cord injuries and other types of neurological disorders. Musk has claimed that the chip is completely harmless, easy to remove, and has been working well in experiments on monkeys.

The device, which is implanted flush with the skull and charges wirelessly, replaces defective neurons with circuitryhe explained. The first people selected have severe spinal cord injuries, such as quadriplegics and quadriplegics.

Neuralink isn’t the only company developing brain-interface technology, and its competitor, the biotech company Synchron, has won Food and Drug Administration approval to begin human trials.

Implants could allow paralyzed people to walk

Musk has assured that the new technology will allow a person affected with paralysis, use a smartphone with your mind, faster than someone using your fingers.

The Silicon Valley company has already successfully implanted artificial intelligence microchips in the brain of a monkey named Pager, and in that of a pig named Gertrude.

It has transpired that the company is looking for a new director of clinical trials, which means that Human testing of the new technology is about to begin.

The new director will work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and engineers, in addition to having the collaboration of the first participants in the conduct of the company’s clinical trials.

Musk announced to the press last month that he was cautiously optimistic that implants could allow quadriplegics to walk. This news, as can be expected, represents a real breakthrough in the field of biomedicine and biotechnology.

Share this news on your social networks, so that your friends stay tuned for Neuralink human chip tests.

Do you think that these chip implants in humans can offer the expected results? Leave your comments and your contributions on this interesting topic.