“human civilization is at risk, we are few on Earth”

At the Wall Street Journal’s annual conference, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that “there are not enough people on Earth”, and explained that the demographic trend worldwide could put human civilization at risk.

“So many people, including the most sublime minds, think there are too many of us on Earth and they think the population is growing out of control. It is completely the opposite. Look at the numbers: if people no longer have babies, civilization will crumble, remember my words” and the warning from Elon Musk, who is the father of six children. Those who follow us will surely remember that a few years ago we tried to decipher the name of Elon Musk’s son.

The claims were refuted by Business Insider, which reports a World Bank study that the global birth rate has been steadily declining since 1960. It is undeniable that the Coronavirus pandemic and uncertainties about the future may have had a negative effect on this indicator, but Musk wanted to issue a warning to everyone.

Musk also talked about aging, and stated that “people shouldn’t try to live for a long time. For us it is important to die because if we live forever, we risk becoming a very ossified society in which new ideas cannot emerge.“.”I am not making fun of aging. I’m just saying that if we have people in very important positions who have to make decisions that are critical to the security of the country, then they need to have enough presence of mind and cognition to make those decisions right, because the whole country depends on them.“Musk added.

Recently, the UN responded to an invitation from Elon Musk who had offered part of his assets to fight hunger in the world.