Human/Dinosaur Hybrids and Keira Knightley: The ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie That Never Got Made – Movie News

Before ‘Jurassic World’ came to fruition with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the fourth installment in the franchise started by Steven Spielberg in the ’90s was going to look very different.

the saga jurassic-park has come to an end 30 years later with Jurassic World: Dominion. The sixth installment of the franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow, has completed the trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but also the beginning of the story with the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. However, the path followed by the saga that began Steven Spielberg in 1993 could have been very different.

After the box office success of jurassic-park (over a billion dollars gross) and its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park (more than 600 million dollars gross) -both directed by Spielberg-, the franchise continued with a third film. jurassic park IIIwith Joe Johnston (Captain America the First Avenger, Jumanji) behind the scenes, it wasn’t as well received as its predecessors, but that didn’t deter Amblin EntertainmentSpielberg’s production company, to develop a fourth installment.

IGNORING THE EVENTS OF ‘JURASSIC PARK III’

Keira Knightley in an image from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.



A couple of months before the theatrical release of jurassic park III in 2001, a Spielberg representative confirmed rumors that work was being done on Jurassic Park III. Though jurassic park III was not very well received and raised only $368 millionthe film had a budget of 93 million dollars, so at the business level Universal it was profitable. And the logical thing was to continue creating more projects.

The only problem was how to keep the negative reviews from hurting the fourth movie. The solution? as published AND! On-line in 2002, Jurassic Park III would ignore the events of its predecessor. That same year, William Monahan was hired as a screenwriter.

As the script was developing, Keira Knightley confirmed in 2003 that she was in talks to join the project and there were two roles available for her. By then, the actress had already become world famous after starring in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlthe first installment of the successful saga of Disney with Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp. Although not many details were revealed, it was learned that one of Knightley’s possibilities was to play a “granddaughter” and that the other was to sign for a larger role in history.

HYBRIDS AND CREATIVE DIFFERENCES

Discarded design of a human/dinosaur hybrid for ‘Jurassic Park IV’.



In the summer of 2003, the script for Jurassic Park III was finished and the producer Kathleen Kennedy anticipated that the story was going to be different from what had been seen before: this time, the film was not set on an island. John Sayles later entered the project to continue working on the libretto and introduced a curious element: human/dinosaur hybrids created to be soldiers.

Although Universal proposed late 2005 and early 2006 as the release date for Jurassic Park III, the product encountered different problems along the way. In April 2005, visual effects legend Stan Winston confirmed that Jurassic Park III had been paused. Creative differences, continual confirmations and denials as to whether Johnston was returning as director, the announcement that Richard Attenborough was retiring from acting in 2008, and the death of the books’ author Michael Crichton took their toll on the project. Jurassic Park III he died.

It was in early 2011 when Spielberg confirmed that a new installment was in the works. Jurassic Park III became Jurassic World. Directed by Trevorrow, the film told what would have happened if John Hammond’s dream had come true and a dinosaur theme park had been successfully opened. The rest is history.















