Human Discoveries: trailer of the animated series with Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron

The streaming service Facebook Watch sharpens its claws by presenting its new animated production for adults that promises to be somewhere in between The Ancestors And Bojack Horseman, let’s talk about Human Discoveries.

The preliminary synopsis published a few weeks ago read: “Go back in time to when a group of friends are trying to understand how life works – for the first time in history. “ Today the silence has been officially broken and we can finally tell you something more: Human Discoveries will tell the progress of the human race from the point of view of the very first civilization more than 10,000 years ago. At the dawn of sentient life, we will see them discover indispensable elements such as fire and the wheel, but above all we will laugh at watching them stumble upon other types of “needs” such as art, alcohol, fashion, racism, gossip and, to their great confusion … monogamy ! An irreverent mirror of our times seen with the ingenuity of those who discover them for the first time when the times were perhaps not yet ripe… but for one reason or another they will be forced to become so.

If the premises have already contributed to fuel your curiosity and your interest in the series, wait until you discover the cast: the couple of protagonists who will bring a female and male point of view aimed at ensuring greater involvement from the public, will be composed by Jane and Gary, respectively voiced by Anna Kendrick And Zac Efron. Then we have the numerous “work colleagues” and “neighbors”: Trog (Lamorne Morris), Minerva (Jillian Bell), Lisa Kudrow, Paul Scheer, Stephanie Beatriz, James Adomian, Ed Begley and Sam Richardson.

The animated series will be produced by ShadowMachine (Robot Chicken) And Ninjas Runnin Wild, and will debut exclusively on Facebook Watch Tuesday 16 July.