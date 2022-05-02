Human Medicine students demand improvements for their internship

Created on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 06:05:43 pm

In Chimbote, students from the National University of Santa (UNS) and San Pedro University (USP) went out to mobilize.



The students of the last cycles of the career of Human medicine They went out to protest in the streets to demand decent conditions in their boarding school from the central government.

The measure was accepted throughout Peru. In Chimbote students came out to mobilize National University of Santa (UNS) and Saint Peter University (USP). “The Ministry of Health (Minsa) is not responsible for these guidelines (of the boarding school) on time and the Ministry of Economy (MEF) also does not want to transfer the budget that we need for our personal protection equipment, since our health and that of our families are exposed in hospitals,” said student Rubí López Espada.

University students also demand fair hours (150 hours per month), minimum remuneration (1,025 soles), medical insurance and the approval of Bill No. 01669 that regulates the modality of pre-professional internships in Human medicine.

López maintained that in other careers, pre-professional practices are regulated, but Medicine students and other Health Sciences careers feel unprotected in medical establishments and all the more reason they need guarantees in times of pandemic.

They also warned that, a few days after starting their internship, there are no regulations or conditions. For example, hospitals do not accept your presence as an intern. “There is no official regulation. Three days ago the start of our boarding school was suspended because we do not have rules of the game, ”he added. (VZ – RSD News).

