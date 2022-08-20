Human remains found in hot springs in Yellowstone Park, USA

US park rangers found a human foot floating in a natural pool in Yellowstone National Park, officials said Friday, warning visitors to stay away from the hot springs.

The foot was found inside a shoe in Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs in the park, whose temperature is around 60 degrees Celsius.

“Evidence from the investigation thus far suggests that an incident involving an individual likely occurred on the morning of July 31, 2022 at Abyss Pool,” said a statement from park authorities, which currently exclude Try a homicide.

Accidents are not uncommon at the thermal pools that dot America’s oldest national park.

In 2016, a young man died after slipping and falling into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. Last year two people had to be treated after suffering burns from the waters of the park.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is brittle and thin, and there is boiling water just below the surface,” the statement added, warning visitors to “stay on designated trails.”

Yellowstone, which welcomed more than 4.8 million visitors last year, spans some 9,000 square kilometers in the states of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

It includes hot springs, mudflats, steam vents, and about half of the world’s active geysers, including Old Faithful.