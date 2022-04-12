Human Rights Report on the DR: these are the US complaints

The United States published its annual Human Rights (HR) report on Tuesday, which includes the Dominican Republic, and in which they denounced illegal or arbitrary murders by the country’s police forces.

In the 37-page report released by the US State Department, the crimes committed in the Dominican Republic in terms of human rights are detailed, one of these is police violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people.

“The National Police depends on the Ministry of the Interior and the Police, but from a practical point of view it depends directly on the President,” reads the document, which also details that they received credible reports that members of the security forces committed “some abuses”.

This also lists as part of the country’s significant problems, “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment by the police; arbitrary arrests; arbitrary interference with privacy; criminal defamation of private journalists and serious government corruption.

The executive summary highlights the poor conditions of the country’s prison system, which it describes as “severe prison conditions,” and described the application of Dominican laws as ineffective.

“The government took steps in some cases to prosecute and punish officials who committed human rights abuses or acts of corruption, but inconsistent and ineffective law enforcement sometimes led to impunity,” the report details.