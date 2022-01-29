Human rights violations in Egypt, the United States cuts funds in Cairo

However, Egypt has since failed to convince the Biden administration, and although a US State Department spokesperson said no final decision has yet been made, other ministry officials have revealed that the head of diplomacy American Antony J. Blinken is expected to divert funds to other national security priorities.

Military aid to Cairo had already been frozen in 2017 by then President Donald Trump but released the following year, the newspaper recalls. Moreover, the 130 million, the maximum that could be blocked, is only a tenth of the funds that the US gives to Egypt every year in this area. The North African country also continues to buy military aircraft, ships and other equipment for billions of dollars: this week alone, the sale of C-130 cargoes and radars for 2.5 billion was announced.