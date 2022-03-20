Human Technopole, the medicine of the future passes from organoids: “This is how we study brain diseases”

They are called brain organoids and are miniature versions of our brain. There are complex health problems such as cancer, cardiovascular neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases for which medical knowledge is still limited. “We do not yet have precise answers on what causes the onset of certain diseases and consequently how to treat them – explain from Human Technopole – to fill this void we need to understand how the cells within our organs develop and change before they appear. symptoms, during illness and while treatments are ongoing “.

Studying organs such as the heart or the brain, however, is particularly difficult and risky as they cannot be removed from the body as the disease develops. “But there is a valid alternative”, underline from the research center where the medicine of the future is born, built where once there was Expo. The answer is in these images, it looks like science fiction but it’s not. It involves the creation in vitro, starting from stem cells, of small versions of those organs. “Complex structures that grow in three dimensions reproducing essential aspects of the cellular organization of the real organ”. Brain organoids are used to understand the cellular mechanisms underlying neurodevelopmental disorders, “they are proving to be key to understanding the effect of mutations in genes that cause autism or epilepsy or how toxins and viruses affect brain maturation. .

And there are many efforts to make them useful in the study and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. “In the Brian awareness week, these shots come from the laboratories of the Neurogenomics Center of Technopole, directed by Professor Giuseppe Testa. In this case, they show cerebellar organoids: small cerebellums created here by scientists and in different states of different development.