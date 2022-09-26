‘Human Things’, ‘Time Out’…good movies and turnips to avoid this week

Have

lost illusions

Friday, September 30, Canal + Cinema, 8:58 p.m.

The characters imagined by Balzac come to life on the big screen. Director Xavier Giannoli takes us to 19th century Paris, in the footsteps of Lucien, an unknown poet who dreams of success. A blunt criticism of a small corrupt environment that seeks only profit and glory, against the backdrop of a press-publishing war. This successful historical fresco does not have to be ashamed of its casting. Depardieu perfectly embodies the sulphurous publishing magnate and the duo Cécile de France – Benjamin Voisin works perfectly. An ambitious film that won 7 Cesars including Best Film (just that). Do not miss it !

The other side of the ring-road’

Sunday, October 2, W9, 9:05 p.m.

A pushy cop with bourgeois manners must team up with a working-class co-worker to solve a criminal investigation into a woman’s death. In the buddy-movie genre (two opposite personalities forced to team up), this detective comedy is particularly successful, rhythmic and very funny thanks to the hyperefficient duo Laurent Lafitte – Omar Sy.

human things

Tuesday, September 27, Canal +, 9:12 p.m.

A son from a good family is accused of rape by a teenager from a more modest and more religious background. This adaptation of Karine Tuil’s book deserved a better reception when it came out. Beyond a golden cast (Arditi, Kassovitz, Gainsbourg, Lavernhe, Chemla…), the film manages to address, in the right balance, questions as varied as the conflict between universalist feminism and intersectional feminism, power relations, pack effect of social networks, criminal justice and media justice… In short, a very honorable post #metoo film.

The teaser :

The cakes De Pont-Aven

Sunday, October 2, C8, 9:10 p.m.

“ O how beautiful it is, it looks like a Courbet say so! What a genius it takes to paint that! “. On August 20, 1975, Jean-Pierre Marielle made Pont-Aven pancakes a classic of French cinema, with its inimitable earthiness. Decades later, the spectator will take the same pleasure to find Henri Serin, representative in umbrellas. This esthete painter who devotes an assumed cult to female buttocks – from that of Madame Licquois to that of beautiful Marie – will experience many marital adventures before finding happiness. Technically, one could find fault with the work but, as the critic Roland Duval asserted in the magazine Spirit in 1975: That his film is sometimes badly done, it’s quite possible, and I don’t care, given the happiness it gives me.»

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Thursday September 29, Paris première, 9 p.m.

Those nostalgic for the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt couple will love to see the comedy that gave birth to the romance. On the screen, the Smith couple, of the most banal, hides in fact two spies hired killers, amateurs of gadgets and weapons of all kinds. Unaware of each other’s secrets, they find themselves sent on the same mission. What put a little spice (and murderous hatred) in their relationship. Part action, part comedy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith mixes Lara Croft and James Bond. An explosive result that we see again with renewed pleasure.

Absolutely avoid

Diamonds on couch

Monday, September 26, Arte, 8:50 p.m.

Basically, it’s a short novel – not Truman Capote’s best – about a charming, amoral ingenue who arrives from her countryside and wants to sail to New York by marrying a rich man, all under the gaze of of his neighbor writer. Alas, the presence of Audrey Hepburn is not enough to save this endless two-hour candy pink from boredom.

Time Out

Thursday, September 29, TFX, 9:05 p.m.

In “Time Out”, time is (really) money. In a dystopian society where capitalism reigns supreme, people work to save time. As a wallet, a luminous countdown on the arm. If it displays zero, it smells of fir. Will, a poor man, inherits the temporal fortune of a man whose life he saved but loses his mother, having been unable to save her. He then embarks on a crusade against the system. The scenario is expected, the strings clearly visible and Justin Timberlake quickly becomes a futuristic Robin Hood without finesse. The intention is laudable, of course, but the message is delivered to the point of disgust. Believe us, life is far too short to inflict “Time Out” on yourself.

The Hobbit

Thursday, September 29, TMC, 9:15 p.m.

It’s a small feat in itself: managing to pull from a small 300-page book barely three long two-hour films. The fashion being for the prequels, it was obviously necessary to surf on the worldwide success of the Lord of the Rings. If we do not sulk his pleasure to find Bilbo Baggins (in his young years this time: he is 111 years old), the magician Gandalf, the elves and the dragons, the scenario still struggles to carry us away. Shame.

Beethoven 2

Friday, September 30, Gulli, 9:05 p.m.

As we know, film sequels are (almost) always disappointing. And Beethoven 2 is no exception to the rule. In this second part, the generous canine hero falls in love with a Saint-Bernard damsel named Missy, who soon gives birth to four puppies. And there, catastrophe, the sweetheart is a victim of the wickedness of her owner who intends to profit financially from the event by monopolizing the offspring. It will take all the goodwill of the Newton family, to which Beethoven belongs, to thwart the plans of the diabolical woman. Between the heavy gags and the Manichaeism taken to the extreme, the spectators of more than ten years will pass their way.