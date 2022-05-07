Humanitarian work in specialized organizations – Diario La Tribuna

Jose Maria Leiva Leiva

In Hollywood there are many movie stars who apart from acting, also have an altruistic side. From donations to various foundations to ambassadors of the United Nations. Here is a tight list of them. (one) Angelina Jolie She has become one of the most recognizable faces among the UN Goodwill Ambassadors. “She has been involved with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2001. In 2003 Angelina Jolie became the first person to receive the UN Citizen of the World award in recognition of her humanitarian contribution.”

(2) South African actress Charlize Theron has been concerned for years with humanitarian issues. “In 2007 she founded the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) with which she supports other organizations focused on helping young Africans. Since 2008 she is one of the UN Messengers for Peace and in 2013 she participated with the UN as an ambassador to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS”.

(3) mia farrow He has an extensive career within humanitarian projects. She has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2000 “and has been very involved in different campaigns in relation to the African continent, with children as the center of her attention. (4) naomi watts is another of the actresses involved in the UN program to combat AIDS. She has been a Goodwill Ambassador since 2006 and has been very active in supporting the cause with various events and fundraisers”.

(5) Among all the Hollywood actresses who are still active Nicole Kidman She is one of the longest serving Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF, since 1994. In 2006 she joined the United Nations Development Fund for Women. In 2004 she was awarded the UN’s ‘Citizen of the World’ award. (6) Mira Sorvino She was from 2009 to 2012 as a Goodwill Ambassador within the initiative against human trafficking around the world. In 2012, she fought in the US Congress to abolish human trafficking in Darfur, Sudan. In addition, she has been affiliated with Amnesty International since 2004, who awarded her the Artist of Conscience Award in 2006.

(7) Indian actress and model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan It has different actions within the humanitarian plane. She is a Goodwill Ambassador to fight against AIDS, she is one of the spokespersons for the UN regarding microcredits and she also has her own foundation to help people in need in India, among other facets. (8) Halle Berry She has been one of the last ambassadors for the UN. She traveled to Nicaragua hand in hand with Michael Kors with the joint project they have to fight against hunger thanks to the Watch Hunger Stop watch; with him they have delivered more than 5 million meals to children in need.

(9) The humanitarian aspect of Audrey Hepburn It has been crucial in his career. Since 1988 she has been involved with UNICEF in Ethiopia as a Goodwill Ambassador. US President Bush awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of all her work in 1992. Hepburn was very active in multiple countries such as Vietnam, Honduras, Sudan, Guatemala, Venezuela… (10) Emma Watson in 2014, she has become a UN Goodwill Ambassador. (eleven) Orlando Bloom was appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2009; for fighting for the rights of children and women.

(12) Leonardo Dicaprio, has openly worked in defense of the environment for much of his career. In 1998, at the age of 24, “DiCaprio created the foundation that bears his name, whose mission is to protect the last wild places on Earth and apply solutions to forge a more harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. Through donations, public campaigns and media projects, DiCaprio has ensured that the protection of biodiversity, the conservation of forests and oceans and climate change receive more attention and funds.

(13) Yalitza Aparicio, the Mexican actress was appointed in October 2019 as Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO, a UN agency, for indigenous peoples. “Committed to promoting respect and dignity, the Oaxacan collaborated with the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights. She also works to encourage children to go to school, helping to raise funds for schools in her hometown.”

(14) Danny Glover, a champion of human rights, was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program in 1998 and has concentrated his efforts on helping to increase public awareness of UNDP’s global mission to eradicate poverty. (fifteen) Linda Gray is the chairperson of UNFPA’s Face to Face campaign, “which seeks to raise awareness of the plight of women who are unable to enjoy their fundamental human rights, including reproductive health care and family planning”. She was appointed a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 1998.

(16) Roger Moore, He began advocating for children’s rights in 1991, the year he was appointed UNICEF Special Representative for Film Arts. In view of his outstanding services for the world’s children, Moore was subsequently appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. See: https://www.trendencias.com/Y https://eresmama.com/.